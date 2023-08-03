comscore 6 seriously hurt in vehicle collision on H-1 eastbound in Kaimuki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
6 seriously hurt in vehicle collision on H-1 eastbound in Kaimuki

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:03 pm
Police have closed three lanes on the H-1 eastbound by the Waialae onramp due to a vehicle collision.

Paramedics responding to the scene treated and transported to hospitals six people — one man and five women — all in serious condition.

Additionally, police have closed two lanes of the H-1 eastbound by the King Street onramp and King Street leading onto the H-1 eastbound.

Motorists are advised to expect delays, drive with caution and use alternate routes.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

