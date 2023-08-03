comscore Letter: Demolition threat could stop monster houses | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Demolition threat could stop monster houses

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Kaimuki residents held a sign-waving demonstration at a city Building Board of Appeals meeting at Mission Auditorium in June to protest construction of a “monster home” in Kaimuki.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kaimuki residents held a sign-waving demonstration at a city Building Board of Appeals meeting at Mission Auditorium in June to protest construction of a “monster home” in Kaimuki.

Please add demolition to the penalties in Bill 44 (“Honolulu City Council bill targets lying to get ‘monster home’ permit,” Star-Advertiser, July 19). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Legislators should obey anti-nepotism law, too

Scroll Up