Letter: Demolition threat could stop monster houses

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Please add demolition to the penalties in Bill 44 (“Honolulu City Council bill targets lying to get ‘monster home’ permit,” Star-Advertiser, July 19).

Nothing short of demolition will have the desired effect, but very few (perhaps only one) demolition will suffice to deter future wrongdoing. That first demolition also will help break Hawaii’s go-along-to-get-along mindset, so ably analyzed by Randall Roth in his recent Star-Advertiser commentary (“‘Going along to get along’ leads to government corruption,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, June 29).

If City Council elections were publicly funded, and the Department of Planning and Permitting was adequately staffed and compensated, problems like monster houses would vanish as if by magic. The time required to process permits also would decrease, perhaps to such an extent that Gov. Josh Green would not feel the need to create a parallel bureaucracy in order to build affordable housing.

Neil Frazer

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter