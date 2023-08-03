comscore Speed suspected in Lahaina head-on collision that killed 3 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Speed suspected in Lahaina head-on collision that killed 3

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated Midnight

    Maui Police Department Lt. Kenneth Kihata discusses the fatal head-on collision involving two vehicles early Wednesday morning on Honoapiilani Highway in Lahaina that killed three people. The victims' identities are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

  • MAUI POLICE DEPARTMENT Three Maui residents were killed Wednesday in a head-on crash on Honoapiilani Highway near Wahikuli Wayside Park. The busy highway was closed for six hours while police investigated.

Speed is believed to have played a role in a head-on crash early Wednesday morning in Lahaina that killed three people. Read more

