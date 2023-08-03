Speed suspected in Lahaina head-on collision that killed 3
By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
Updated Midnight
VIDEO COURTESY MAUI POLICE DEPARTMENT
Maui Police Department Lt. Kenneth Kihata discusses the fatal head-on collision involving two vehicles early Wednesday morning on Honoapiilani Highway in Lahaina that killed three people. The victims' identities are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
MAUI POLICE DEPARTMENT
Three Maui residents were killed Wednesday in a head-on crash on Honoapiilani Highway near Wahikuli Wayside Park. The busy highway was closed for six hours while police investigated.