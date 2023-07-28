Maui bicyclist, 59, dies after being struck by pickup truck

A 59-year-old bicyclist died after he was struck by a pickup truck in Kahului, according to Maui police.

The Maui Police Department said at about 11:25 a.m. Thursday, the driver of a 2021 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck traveling east on the road struck the bicyclist while passing and overtaking multiple vehicles traveling east on Pulehu Road.

The bicyclist, identified as Volker Weiss, 59, of Kihei, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Police arrested the pickup driver, Jeffrey Short, 61, of Kula, for suspicion of first-degree negligent homicide.

Short remained at the scene, according to police, and has been released pending further investigation.

Speed is a suspected factor in the collision, police said, but the involvement of alcohol and drugs remains unknown pending toxicology results.

“The Maui Police Department extends our deepest condolences to Mr. Weiss’ family and friends,” said MPD in a news release.

This is Maui County’s eighth traffic-related fatality so far this year, police said, compared to 13 at the same time last year.