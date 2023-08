Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Although I can see and appreciate the efforts toward the design of the Ala Wai bridge as an “abstraction of local inspirations such as fishing nets, waterfalls and traditional musical instruments” (“City awarded $25M toward Ala Wai pedestrian bridge,” Star-Advertiser, July 28), I think I saw something quite similar in China and even in New Jersey.

Something about this project is innately offensive to my Hawaiian cultural and architectural sensitivities. Even if bridges may not be noted Hawaiian structures, I envisioned a much more historical Hawaiian bridge design in materials and concept. It probably wouldn’t cost $25 million either.

No offense if this critique rankles planners and designers. I was just hoping that the bridge was to be more Hawaiian than international.

Marie Samudio

Kaneohe