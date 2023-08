Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The story, “Ethnic evictions” (Star-Advertiser, July 30), unveiled an ugly story of racism after the Pearl Harbor attack, when 1,500 Japanese Americans in Hawaii were suddenly evicted from their homes without reason or adequate compensation. Read more

The chilling story, largely unknown, began with Claire Takashima (no relation) recounting those bitter moments when her family, the Uyedas, were inexplicably given only 24 hours to vacate their home. Shocked and humiliated like other families that faced the same fate, they left bewildered to fend for themselves.

I can only imagine how it must feel — shame and desperation about what to do next. Many of them had only the clothes on their backs. They must have felt less than human and indeed more like animals trying to figure out how they were going to survive.

The reasons that were later given for their evictions is that they were living near railroad tracks, military installations or facilities deemed to be of military importance. In truth, it was because they were not to be trusted as other ethnic groups. Long overdue, steps have been taken for redress — as well they should be, even after all those years since the war ended.

Gary Takashima

Waipahu