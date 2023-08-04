Editorial | Letters Letter: Narcan spray is easy to use, can save lives Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! “Service workers not trained for Narcan use” (Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 31), is a bit misleading and ignores the facts behind Narcan and its use. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. “Service workers not trained for Narcan use” (Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 31), is a bit misleading and ignores the facts behind Narcan and its use. Narcan is an easy-to-use nasal spray and can be mistakenly administered to a non-opioid emergency patient safely. The cost of Narcan over the counter is about $120 to $150 for a two-dose package with a shelf life of three years. Insurance or volume discounts would greatly reduce the cost. We mandate defibrillators on every floor of commercial buildings at a cost of $1,500 to $2,500 per unit and require monthly inspections and training. That makes Narcan’s low maintenance, safeness, ease of use and relatively low cost a bargain to save a life. I would much rather administer a nasal spray than try and shock a person with a defibrillator. By the way, shocking a person with a heartbeat can induce a heart attack. Paul Schultz Aina Haina Previous Story Off The News: Cracking down on illegal game rooms