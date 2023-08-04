Letter: Narcan spray is easy to use, can save lives

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

“Service workers not trained for Narcan use” (Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 31), is a bit misleading and ignores the facts behind Narcan and its use. Narcan is an easy-to-use nasal spray and can be mistakenly administered to a non-opioid emergency patient safely.

The cost of Narcan over the counter is about $120 to $150 for a two-dose package with a shelf life of three years. Insurance or volume discounts would greatly reduce the cost. We mandate defibrillators on every floor of commercial buildings at a cost of $1,500 to $2,500 per unit and require monthly inspections and training. That makes Narcan’s low maintenance, safeness, ease of use and relatively low cost a bargain to save a life.

I would much rather administer a nasal spray than try and shock a person with a defibrillator. By the way, shocking a person with a heartbeat can induce a heart attack.

Paul Schultz

Aina Haina