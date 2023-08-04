comscore Letter: Narcan spray is easy to use, can save lives | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Narcan spray is easy to use, can save lives

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

“Service workers not trained for Narcan use” (Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 31), is a bit misleading and ignores the facts behind Narcan and its use. Read more

Previous Story
Off The News: Cracking down on illegal game rooms

Scroll Up