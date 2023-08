Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As a consequence of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on gun rights, the Honolulu Police Department has reversed past practice and issued 409 (and counting) concealed- carry firearms permits. Read more

As a consequence of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on gun rights, the Honolulu Police Department has reversed past practice and issued 409 (and counting) concealed- carry firearms permits. And it has ramped up to meet demand: So far, 1,094 applications for 1,500 firearms have been submitted. It’s a major, perhaps fundamental, change for gun safety in modern Honolulu.

It’s hoped that Oahu residents will feel as safe on the streets as before, and that recently enacted laws restricting where guns may be carried will be respected. That’s now the responsibility of those who have the permits and are putting them to use.