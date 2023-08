Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Frances Jones complained about criticism of the U.S. women’s soccer team for its behavior during the playing of the national anthem before a match in New Zealand (“Compelling patriotism a sign of totalitarianism,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Aug. 1).

She speaks of one’s right to one’s opinion. She failed to consider the question of respect for the nation these athletes represent, and which they represent as a team, not as individuals. Respect for the system that supported and fostered the development of their interests and gifts. Respect for the generations that went before them in building the country they represent (in moral terms, poorly), even to the point of fighting and dying for it.

The world sees that we do not respect ourselves. Why should it respect us or wish to emulate us?

Peter Glick

Waialae Nui

