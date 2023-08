Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation is scheduled to hold the 82nd annual Na Hula Festival this Sunday at the Kapiolani Park Bandstand.

The event is the state’s longest-running noncompetitive hula festival and will feature performances by the Royal Hawaiian Band, several hula halau and the 2023 Lei Queen and court.

The event is free of charge and open to the public, and is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.