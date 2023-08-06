Editorial | Letters Letter: Hawaii should OK ‘constitutional carry’ Today Updated 12:47 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Having just read “HPD approves 409 concealed-carry licenses, making headway on backlog” (Star-Advertiser, Aug. 3), I don’t think a delaying procedure makes everyone safer from illegal-gun users. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Having just read “HPD approves 409 concealed-carry licenses, making headway on backlog” (Star-Advertiser, Aug. 3), I don’t think a delaying procedure makes everyone safer from illegal-gun users. Actually, I believe hundreds of thousands of potentially authorized controlled-carry citizens are being denied their constitutional Second Amendment right to protect themselves from illegal criminals, bullies and crooks. Women and old people carrying a gun merely levels the field for defending themselves against physically stronger attackers and perpetrators. To keep the process simple, everyone who is authorized to buy a gun should be allowed to conceal-carry, unless they have been convicted of a felony after buying the gun. It doesn’t take a genius to figure this out. I can easily determine whether I am qualified to conceal-carry or not. Many other states allow individuals to determine if they are qualified to conceal-carry. It’s called “constitutional carry.” That’s what we need in Hawaii. Russel Noguchi Pearl City EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: All housing projects should be affordable