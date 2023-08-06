Letter: Hawaii should OK ‘constitutional carry’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Having just read “HPD approves 409 concealed-carry licenses, making headway on backlog” (Star-Advertiser, Aug. 3), I don’t think a delaying procedure makes everyone safer from illegal-gun users. Actually, I believe hundreds of thousands of potentially authorized controlled-carry citizens are being denied their constitutional Second Amendment right to protect themselves from illegal criminals, bullies and crooks.

Women and old people carrying a gun merely levels the field for defending themselves against physically stronger attackers and perpetrators.

To keep the process simple, everyone who is authorized to buy a gun should be allowed to conceal-carry, unless they have been convicted of a felony after buying the gun. It doesn’t take a genius to figure this out. I can easily determine whether I am qualified to conceal-carry or not.

Many other states allow individuals to determine if they are qualified to conceal-carry. It’s called “constitutional carry.” That’s what we need in Hawaii.

Russel Noguchi

Pearl City

