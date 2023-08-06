Letter: Keep gun at home, away from public

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

To the 409 people in Honolulu who just received concealed- carry gun licenses, and to those next in line, I have questions (“HPD approves 409 concealed- carry licenses, making headway on backlog,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 3).

Where do you plan to take your hidden gun? Will children be nearby? Will you carry it into dark areas or crowds where firing a weapon could hit an unintended target? Will you carry your gun when you are drunk, tired, agitated or angry? If you ever display your gun in public, do you understand that a stranger, or even a police officer, may reasonably perceive you as a deadly threat and harm you?

Please: Most of the people you care about don’t need or want your gun in public. It will not make you or your community safer. We have aloha, and when that fails, trained police officers. Keep your gun at home under lock and key, and make sure children and criminals can’t use it.

Colin Yost

Niu Valley

