Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When George Ariyoshi left the Hawaii governorship in 1986, he was one of the major transitional figures in modern Hawaii political life. Read more

When George Ariyoshi left the Hawaii governorship in 1986, he was one of the major transitional figures in modern Hawaii political life.

Ariyoshi was former Gov. John Burns’ lieutenant governor and stepped in as governor when Burns had cancer. Ariyoshi then served three terms as Hawaii’s elected governor.

More than that, however, Ariyoshi was aware of his symbolic position.

“As the first governor of Japanese ancestry, I felt a special obligation, and sometimes a special burden. From my background, I think you can see how the concept of haji came in. In Japanese terms, it was my job to avoid failure, to not bring shame on the family or on our heritage.

“I had to do well not only for my own sake, but for the sake of many others,” Ariyoshi wrote in his book, “With Obligation to All.”

With an ancestry that is not unique, former Gov. David Ige can reflect on his two terms in office without some of that transitional burden.

In an interview last week, Ige said he will serve as chair of the Western Governors’ Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Western Governors’ Association while also serving as vice chair of the Western Governors Association.

He was interviewed in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” livestream broadcast. It was a chance to show off Ige’s new look after losing 35 pounds gained as governor. He credited the weight drop to taking a serious interest in a healthy lifestyle, including jogging six miles, three times a week.

Ige also said he is in the process of setting up the Ige Family Charitable Foundation. The foundation, said Ige, who is also a former member of the state House and Senate, offers a chance to “further projects that I really care about, involving sustainability, education and innovation.”

An early advocate of alternate energy, Ige announced that he is helping out the electric grid by buying an electric car.

Regarding politics, the former governor is keeping a low profile, saying only that he disagrees with legislative attempts to cut support for the tourism industry, but says that when it comes to politics, “I don’t miss it. When legislators have asked, I offer my opinion.”

Turning to his successor Josh Green, a fellow Democrat and his former lieutenant governor, Ige pointed out that Green was helped by the large surplus left in the state treasury.

“I am proud we left him the biggest surplus in the history of the state. I am glad that Josh has done well in the transition. He obviously has resources and he was able to take on many of the issues that were challenging.”

While Ige said it is important that Green is tackling housing and homelessness, he is “a little disappointed that education got short-changed this session.”

Asked about Green’s ambitious plans to build thousands of new homes, Ige said he hopes the new governor can be successful: “If he can do it in five years, it will be a miracle.”

As for Ige, he will be remembered for coping with the health-threatening COVID-19 pandemic and several natural disasters while keeping the state budget in the black — accomplishments that, if not transitional, are worthwhile.

Richard Borreca writes on politics on Sundays. Reach him at 808onpolitics@gmail.com.