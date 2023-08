Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hoji Shinbun Digital Collection at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution Library & Archives aims to broaden its search for the Japanese newspapers and magazines published in the U.S. that document their communities’ histories.

Kay Ueda, curator of the Japanese Diaspora Initiative that houses the Hoji Shinbun materials, says the search includes missing publications and individual issues from Hawaii. Ueda hopes Hawaii residents might have saved some of them as mementos of previous generations.

The Hoji Shinbun Digital Collection is an open-access online archive of more than 1,124,005 images from 213 publications and photo collections. Each item in the digital collection is searchable by title, date and place of publication, and cross searchable with other holdings. The collection can be accessed at hojishinbun.hoover.org.

Contact Ueda at kueda@stanford.edu for more information.