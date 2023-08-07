Crews still repairing 16-inch water main break in Waianae

Honolulu Board of Water Supply crews are still repairing a 16-inch water main break on Farrington Highway fronting Waianae High School.

The main break was reported early Sunday morning, and repairs are expected to continue throughout today.

Approximately 147 customers are without water service, including Waianae Intermediate School, the Waianae District Park and Waianae Small Boat Harbor, according to BWS.

Due to a teacher workday today, students are scheduled to begin school at Waianae Intermediate School on Tuesday.

The following traffic modifications are in place:

>> The left town-bound and Makaha-bound lanes of Farrington Highway are closed.

>> Only the right lane is open in both directions.

>> Traffic cannot turn left from Farrington Highway to Ala Kau Street.

Water wagons are available at the following locations for impacted residents (who are asked to bring their own containers to fill):

>> Waianae Neighborhood Community Center, 85-670 Farrington Highway

>> Kamaile Academy, 85-180 Ala Akau St.

>> 85-394 Kaulawaha Road

>> 85-295 Kauiokalanai Place

Customers may also request a roving water wagon by calling the BWS 24/7 trouble line at 748-5000 and pressing “1” at the prompt.