Firefighters extinguish rooftop fire at Kahala Post Office

Honolulu firefighters this afternoon put out a fire at the U.S. post office in Kahala.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 2:57 p.m. for a fire at 4354 Pahoa Ave., near Kahala Mall.

Five units with 18 personnel responded, with the first arriving on the scene just five minutes later.

Upon arrival, firefighters found black smoke emanating from the roof of the Waialae-Kahala branch post office due to a malfunctioning tar kettle on its roof and very gusty winds. The kettle had been turned off but was still dripping tar.

After initiating an aggressive attack on the roof and directly on the tar kettle, firefighters brought the fire under control by 3:34 p.m. The fire was extinguished at 3:39 p.m.

No injuries were reported. All occupants of the post office were able to safely exit the building.