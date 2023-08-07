comscore Letter: Narcan in bars good public health policy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Narcan in bars good public health policy

  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.

In response to Robert Bates (“Service workers not trained for Narcan use,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 31): Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Hawaii should OK ‘constitutional carry’

Scroll Up