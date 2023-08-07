Letter: Narcan in bars good public health policy

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In response to Robert Bates (“Service workers not trained for Narcan use,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 31): Read more

In response to Robert Bates (“Service workers not trained for Narcan use,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 31):

First, if anyone has ever used any kind of nasal spray, you are now an expert on the use of Narcan.

Second, education, counseling and identifying fentanyl already are being done with some success, but not enough to really help. Like all drug use and addiction issues, these programs have been around for some time now with limited success.

Maybe bars are not a real hot spot for drug overdoses, but with so many bars around, it sure would be nice to know you can go inside one and find the lifesaving Narcan spray.

The only other way to combat death from overdoses, beside getting people off all opioids, is having everyone carry Narcan with them or to make it available in a very public setting, like a bar.

Kip Anderson

Salt Lake

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter