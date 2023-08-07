comscore Letter: WWII brought Honolulu and Bruyeres together | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: WWII brought Honolulu and Bruyeres together

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM The class ring that belonged to Staff Sgt. Robert Kuroda, a member of the famed 442nd Infantry Regiment, was found two years ago by Sebastien Roure in a forest near Bruyeres, France.

The 442nd Infantry Regiment, 100th Battalion story was fantastic (“Returned ring unites 2 families,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 1). Read more

