Letter: WWII brought Honolulu and Bruyeres together

My uncle, former City Councilmember Wilbert Sanderson “Sandy” Holck, was in Bruyeres, France, fighting the Nazis with the distinguished 442nd “Go For Broke” Infantry Regiment.

My father, Col. Frederick Albert Holck, was in charge of the 442nd, 100th Battalion, at Fort DeRussy in the 1980s.

Uncle Sandy made Bruyeres the sister city of Honolulu.

My hat’s off to all the service members who give it all for the freedom we cherish and enjoy.

Steve Holck

Kailua

