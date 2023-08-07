Letter: WWII brought Honolulu and Bruyeres together
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
The class ring that belonged to Staff Sgt. Robert Kuroda, a member of the famed 442nd Infantry Regiment, was found two years ago by Sebastien Roure in a forest near Bruyeres, France.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree