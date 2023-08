Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In high-priced Hawaii, building wealth is a mere dream for many. But maybe, with a little help, it could come true.

Let’s hope that’s what happens for folks now being helped by a new Waikiki Community Center program, which is providing a dollar-for-dollar savings account match of up to $1,000 for low-income kupuna and financially struggling working families. The three-year, $125,000-per-year program is possible via a grant from Aloha United Way and the Hawaii Community Foundation. For info, see waikikicommunitycenter.org/build.