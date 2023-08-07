comscore First 11 preschool classrooms launch Ready Keiki initiative | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
First 11 preschool classrooms launch Ready Keiki initiative

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:19 a.m.
  Teacher Akiko Miyata, left, and Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke walked through a preschool classroom Tuesday at Fern Elementary.

    Teacher Akiko Miyata, left, and Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke walked through a preschool classroom Tuesday at Fern Elementary.

On day one of school, these 3- and 4-year-olds at Fern will mainly just be learning to let go of their parents’ hands, to eat school lunch, find the potty, and make friends with each other and the wiggly tetra and guppies in the class aquarium. Read more

