Wind-related conditions force 4 Maui schools to close

The Hawaii Department of Education has closed four schools today in West Maui due to hazardous conditions generated by Hurricane Dora’s passing south of the islands.

Princess Nahi‘ena‘ena Elementary, King Kamehameha III Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate and Lahainaluna High School are closed though most of the schools were not scheduled to have students on campus today.

The department is also monitoring brush fire conditions in Upcountry Maui and other weather conditions statewide, a department spokesperson said. All other Hawaii public schools remain open at this time.

>> RELATED STORY: Hurricane Dora passing south of Hawaii