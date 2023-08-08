Wind-related conditions force 4 Maui schools to close

The Hawaii Department of Education has closed four schools today in West Maui due to hazardous conditions generated by Hurricane Dora’s passing south of the islands.
Princess Nahi‘ena‘ena Elementary, King Kamehameha III Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate and Lahainaluna High School are closed though most of the schools were not scheduled to have students on campus today.
The department is also monitoring brush fire conditions in Upcountry Maui and other weather conditions statewide, a department spokesperson said. All other Hawaii public schools remain open at this time.
>> RELATED STORY: Hurricane Dora passing south of Hawaii
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.