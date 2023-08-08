Editorial | Letters Letter: Before snorkeling, test and check your gear Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I received a NAUI (National Association of Underwater Instructors) certification in 1969 and it saddens me reading about snorkelers drowning on their vacation. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I received a NAUI (National Association of Underwater Instructors) certification in 1969 and it saddens me reading about snorkelers drowning on their vacation. This year there were three snorkel-related deaths here that could have been prevented (“Snorkeling safety: We must do more,” Star- Advertiser, Island Voices, July 26). Anyone considering snorkeling on their vacations should do this first: Buy or rent a mask, snorkel and swim fins and try out the gear in a swimming pool. It is foolhardy to try this new and fun sport in a strange environment that is moving and salty, like the ocean. The gear must fit properly, especially mask and snorkel. While in the water, clench the mouthpiece tightly and never let it go. It is a lifeline. The word to remember is familiarity — with the gear, the ocean and yourself. Panic kills, not the inability to float or swim well. Daci Armstrong Kakaako EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Drivers need to pay attention, stop speeding