Off The News: Postponements in HPD officers’ trial

Postponements in May and now this month have pushed a trial date back more than two years, to Dec. 18, for four Honolulu Police Department officers who were called to a Westside noise complaint on Sept. 12, 2021, then allegedly chased youths in a car that would crash along Farrington Highway, leaving a teenager paralyzed and the driver with a traumatic brain injury. One officer has been charged with a felony for allegedly causing the crash; the other three for covering up involvement.

The public also must wait to learn results of an internal HPD investigation, in which discipline was recommended. A grievance process must play out before any details are released, Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan said.