Off The News: Postponements in HPD officers' trial | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: Postponements in HPD officers’ trial

  • Today
  • Updated 6:17 p.m.

Postponements in May and now this month have pushed a trial date back more than two years, to Dec. 18, for four Honolulu Police Department officers who were called to a Westside noise complaint on Sept. 12, 2021, then allegedly chased youths in a car that would crash along Farrington Highway, leaving a teenager paralyzed and the driver with a traumatic brain injury. Read more

