What’s poppin’?

Hawaiian Soda Co. has redefined soda with its sparkling beverages that feature Hawaii’s bountiful fruit flavors, all infused with real fruit juice and no added sugars. Customers can enjoy flavors such as passion orange guava, lilikoi lychee, pineapple citrus, mango sunset and grapefruit blush.

“I made these for my mother, who loves fun and fruity drinks, but the added sugar and artificial ingredients found in many other beverage brands are not good for her health,” states Hawaiian Soda Co. founder Caesar Ho. “We wanted to create a real fruit juice sparkling beverage that is as genuine as the islands themselves without all the added sugar. We are more than excited to introduce our handcrafted flavors and invite customers to kick back, relax and enjoy the refreshing taste of Hawaii’s best new beverage.”

Visit hawaiiansodaco.com.

‘Hole’-y moley

Holey Grail Donut’s July Breaking Bread is done in collaboration with Michelin-starred food personality Ludovic Lefebvre. Its “Cosmic Churro” doughnut is available through Aug. 30 and features cinnamon and sugar and is elevated with a brûléed banana and a gold leaf.

“This doughnut offers comforting flavors, but also features an ingredient that helps people adapt to the daily stresses in life, while delivering happiness with every bite,” states Holey Grail Donuts co-founder Nile Dreiling.

Twenty percent of the proceeds made from the treat will go toward AIM Youth Mental Health, a nonprofit that strives to equip youth to discover their own mental health solutions.

Visit holeygraildonuts.com or call 808-482-0311.

Time for noodles

China-based chain restaurant Ten Seconds Yunnan Rice Noodle recently launched its first location in Hawaii at Pearlridge Center.

Customers have a variety of soups to choose from, including flavors such as pork bone, tomato, gold hot and sour, Sichuan mala spicy, house special and ready-togo house special. Its noodles are made with 100% rice flour that is gluten free.

While the eatery is known for its famous Chinese Yunnan rice noodle, it also serves a variety of unique appetizers, such as Chinese Miao-style beef, garlic popcorn chicken, salt and black pepper chicken wings, hot and sour cucumber roll, and preserved eggs with cold tofu.

Guests can also find desserts such as soufflé pancakes and bubble waffles, and select from myriad drinks, including milk tea, fruit tea and soft drinks.

Ten Seconds Yunnan Rice Noodle Hawaii is open 10:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. daily. Visit tensecondshi.com and follow the eatery on Instagram and Facebook (@tensecondshi).

Southern comfort

The Counter recently introduced seasonal items on its menu and they’re bringing Southern comfort to diners. Find the Louisiana Soul Burger, Fried Green Tomato appetizer, and Bee Sting and Boozy Peach Sweet Tea cocktails now through Oct. 23.

The Louisiana Soul Burger features an all-natural Angus beef patty topped with a tantalizing combination of fried green tomatoes, spicy jalapeño relish, and a blend of jalapeño, cheddar and Jack cheeses on a brioche bun and is served with a side of housemade remoulade sauce. Meanwhile, the gluten-free Fried Green Tomatoes are sliced to perfection and coated in a seasoned batter before being deep-fried to golden deliciousness and topped with Parmesan cheese and herbs.

For an extra good time, pick up one of the eatery’s Southern-inspired cocktails. The Hornito’s Plata tequila-based Bee Sting has the perfect balance of sweet, tangy and spicy with honey syrup, fresh lemon juice and sliced jalapeño. Or, try the Boozy Peach Sweet Tea, made with Tito’s vodka, iced tea, peach purée, honey syrup and fresh lemons.

Call 808-739-5100 or visit thecounter.com.