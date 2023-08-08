comscore Honolulu Liquor Commission lawsuit going to trial | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu Liquor Commission lawsuit going to trial

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:55 p.m.

The owners of a Chinatown nightclub and an LGBTQ+ guide to the islands who accused the Honolulu Liquor Commission and its investigators of anti-gay discrimination are seeking at least $5 million in damages when the case goes to trial after a judge denied parts of the city’s motion to dismiss the case. Read more

