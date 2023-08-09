Letter: Ala Wai needs a bridge, not a fancy work of art

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Who in the world approved the architecture of the Ala Wai bridge (“City awarded $25M toward Ala Wai pedestrian bridge,” Star-Advertiser, July 28)? We don’t need a work of art, but a practical, safe, sturdy, long-lasting and less expensive bridge/walkway.

It should be wide enough to accommodate pedestrians with a separate lane for bikes; have safety railings that keiki can’t slip through; and have trash bins along the way (too many people are messy).

The money saved can go to other major problems we’re having in Honolulu. Do not build it as per the rendering shown.

Gwen Heliker

Makiki

