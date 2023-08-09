comscore Letter: Ala Wai needs a bridge, not a fancy work of art | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Ala Wai needs a bridge, not a fancy work of art

Who in the world approved the architecture of the Ala Wai bridge (“City awarded $25M toward Ala Wai pedestrian bridge,” Star-Advertiser, July 28)? Read more

