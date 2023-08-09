Letter: Use federal funds for homeless, not a bridge

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I was pleased to see the letter on the design of the proposed pedestrian bridge crossing the Ala Wai Canal (“Ala Wai bridge design lacks Hawaiian elements,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 4).

A simple design replicating the appearance of the existing bridges crossing the Ala Wai would fit in much better than the proposed modernistic bridge that would look very much out of place in this area.

However, my primary concern is whether this project is the best use of available federal infrastructure funds. The proposed bridge does nothing to resolve the continuing issue of not being able to relocate homeless campers from the existing Ala Wai Promenade and other parks and sidewalks throughout the city because there is no place having suitable infrastructure for them to go.

In fact, it may inadvertently give them easier access to other areas that are equally unable to accommodate them. I submit that there are many higher priority infrastructure projects to which these hard-to-come-by funds could be applied.

John Faunce

Waikiki

