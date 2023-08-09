High winds from Dora fueled wildfires, downed power lines

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

High winds fueled brush fires that ravaged thousands of acres and caused extensive property damage, forcing the widespread evacuation of residents from Lahaina, Upcountry Maui and several Kohala communities on Hawaii island. Read more

High winds fueled brush fires that ravaged thousands of acres and caused extensive property damage, forcing the widespread evacuation of residents from Lahaina, Upcountry Maui and several Kohala communities on Hawaii island.

Maui County officials reported that multiple structures have burned and multiple evacuations were in place Tuesday night as firefighting crews continued to battle brush and structure fires in Upcountry and Lahaina areas.

At least two homes were lost to the fires in Kula earlier in the day and Maui County officials Tuesday night reported large-scale destruction in Lahaina as flames spread to the historic seaside town. Maui County Chief of Communications and Public Affairs Mahina Martin said the situation was rapidly evolving, and the U.S. Coast Guard had sent units to respond to reports of people jumping into the ocean to escape fire and smoke in Lahaina.

Due to the massive response to the fast-moving disaster, she said officials had not been able to fully assess the damage, which Martin described as “extensive.” She said that so far the only injury reported was a Maui firefighter suffering from smoke inhalation who was in stable condition at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen on Tuesday night signed an emergency proclamation to allow greater flexibility in the county’s disaster response and has requested assistance from the Hawaii National Guard.

Additionally, gusts up to 60 mph wreaked havoc by toppling trees and power lines, resulting in numerous road closures and electricity outages affecting thousands of residents across Oahu, Maui and Hawaii island.

Acting Gov. Sylvia Luke on Tuesday issued an emergency proclamation on behalf of Gov. Josh Green, who is traveling and was fully briefed on Dora and its effects.

“The safety of our residents is paramount, and this emergency proclamation will activate the Hawaii National Guard to support emergency responders in the impacted communities,” Luke said in a statement.

The emergency proclamation also authorized appropriate actions by the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency director and Emergency Management administrator, as well as the expenditure of state general revenue funds for relief.

The Upcountry Maui fire, reported at 12:22 a.m. Tuesday near Olinda Road, led to early morning evacuations of residents in the Kula 200 and Hanamu Road areas. By Tuesday afternoon, officials said the perimeter of the fire was about 1,000 acres and had reached as far as Kualono Place near Kula Lodge.

High winds made conditions unsafe for helicopters at times to assist in the battle against the fast-moving brush fire, according to Maui County officials.

Another brush fire in Lahaina flared up at about 6:37 a.m. Tuesday, affecting 3 acres in the Lahainaluna Road area that also required evacuations. That fire was contained before 9 a.m., but a flareup later in the afternoon forced the closure of the Lahaina Bypass highway and required more evacuations and road closures.

Hononoapiilani Highway, the main road in and out of West Maui, remained open outbound traffic only.

The American Red Cross opened emergency shelters at Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani, Maui High School in Kahului, and the Lahaina Civic Center, and on Hawaii island at Waimea District Park and Hisaoka Gym in Kapaau.

The Department of Education announced that a number of Maui campuses would remain closed today, including Princess Nahienaena Elementary, King Kamehameha III Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate, Lahainaluna High School and King Kekaulike High School. Kamehameha Schools Maui and Aapueo Preschool in Upcountry Maui also closed for a second day.

On Hawaii island, county officials reported Tuesday night that multiple fires in the Mauna Kea Beach area continued to threaten structures, with one support structure having sustained significant damages. Guests at the Mauna Kea Resort have been asked to shelter in place, according to a county news release. Access to the resort area will remain closed until further notice.

Throughout the day, firefighters battled separate brush fires in North and South Kohala, and evacuated several Kohala communities and closed a portion of Akoni Pule Highway.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the brush fire on Hawaii island was estimated to have burned approximately 1,800 acres.

By 6 p.m., the evacuations for most of the Kohala communities — with the exception of Kohala Ranch between Kamakani Loop and Akoni Pula Highway — were lifted.

Oahu felt the impact of the high winds, as well, but no homes were threatened by wildfire.

The Honolulu Fire Department said that as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday it had responded to 12 fallen trees, including one at Tantalus, along with five fallen power lines and six blown roofs that were possibly weather-related.

Firefighters spent several hours battling a brush fire north of the Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park that burned about 100 acres, but was contained as of Tuesday afternoon. No homes were threatened and no injuries were reported.

Hawaiian Electric crews worked around the clock to restore power to thousands of customers across Oahu where outages were caused by damaged lines and utility poles, and trees that had fallen onto power lines.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Hurricane Dora maintained its Category 4 intensity, with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph while passing farther south of Hawaii.

Dora was about 700 miles south-southwest of Honolulu, moving west at 23 mph, with the motion expected to gradually slow and turn toward the west-northwest over the next few days.

The passage of the hurricane to the south of the isles Tuesday prompted four warnings — a high-wind, high-surf, high-gale and red flag warning, and three advisories for surf, small crafts and winds.

The high-surf and high-wind warnings of east winds of 30 to 45 mph and gusts up to 60 mph were set to expire this morning.

A wind advisory remains in place through 6 p.m. today, with northeast winds of 20 to 35 mph and localized gusts over 50 mph expected for the windward coastal areas of most isles.

Forecasters expect strong and potentially damaging easterly winds to persist today as Dora passes far to the south. Due to very dry conditions across the isles, there is still potential for dangerous fire weather conditions.

A more typical tradewind pattern is expected to return later this week and last through the weekend.

Haleakala National Park’s Summit District remained closed to visitors Tuesday, and all reservations for sunrise today were canceled.