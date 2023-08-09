comscore High winds from Dora fueled wildfires, downed power lines | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

High winds from Dora fueled wildfires, downed power lines

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:56 p.m.
  ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER High winds kept crews across the state busy on Tuesday. Flames can be seen from Hookele Road and Hana Highway on Maui.

    ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    High winds kept crews across the state busy on Tuesday. Flames can be seen from Hookele Road and Hana Highway on Maui.

  RONIT FAHL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Police redirected traffic Tuesday on Highway 19 on Hawaii island as brush fires burned across the North and South Kohala districts.

    RONIT FAHL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Police redirected traffic Tuesday on Highway 19 on Hawaii island as brush fires burned across the North and South Kohala districts.

  RONIT FAHL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Brush fires burned Tuesday across North and South Kohala districts on Hawaii island.

    RONIT FAHL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Brush fires burned Tuesday across North and South Kohala districts on Hawaii island.

  COURTESY HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC Hawaiian Electric advises residents to stay at least 30 feet or more away from fallen power lines, which may be energized. Power poles were knocked over by Tuesday's high wind on Maui.

    COURTESY HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC

    Hawaiian Electric advises residents to stay at least 30 feet or more away from fallen power lines, which may be energized. Power poles were knocked over by Tuesday’s high wind on Maui.

  COURTESY PHOTO High winds kept crews across the state busy on Tuesday. A large tree fell at the King Street Catholic Cemetery in Honolulu.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    High winds kept crews across the state busy on Tuesday. A large tree fell at the King Street Catholic Cemetery in Honolulu.

  DARYL LEE / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER High winds kept crews across the state busy on Tuesday. A brush fire burned near Kohala Ranch on the Big Island.

    DARYL LEE / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER

    High winds kept crews across the state busy on Tuesday. A brush fire burned near Kohala Ranch on the Big Island.

High winds fueled brush fires that ravaged thousands of acres and caused extensive property damage, forcing the widespread evacuation of residents from Lahaina, Upcountry Maui and several Kohala communities on Hawaii island. Read more

