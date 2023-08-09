Public transit commute sheds light on suspended school bus routes
- By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
Courtesy Trish La Chica
State Rep. Trish La Chica experienced firsthand what it takes for a student to get to Pearl City High School from Koa Ridge on TheBus now that the school bus route is suspended.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree