On the Move: Cabanit, Tuppil, Li and Frampton

ABC Stores has announced the following promotions:

>> Christine Cabanit was named manager for the Marriott Hotel store. She has been with ABC Stores for 19 years.

>> Emerson Tuppil was named manager for the store at the corner of Ala Moana Boulevard and Ena Road.

>> Ruyi Li was named manager for the La Croix Hotel store. He has been with ABC Stores for 18 years.

Maui Land and Pineapple Co. has appointed Dean Kimo Frampton as its vice president of land and natural resources. Frampton has nearly three decades of experience in Maui land-use matters and will lead efforts in responsible land stewardship. Frampton founded his consulting firm, Dean K. Frampton LLC and is a partner at F&W Land LLC. Most recently, he led planning, community relations and conservation efforts for Honuaula, a 670-acre, 1,150-home planned community in South Maui. Frampton also serves as a Maui County Liquor Control commissioner. He previously held roles on the County of Maui Board of Water Supply and Real Property Tax Board of Review.

