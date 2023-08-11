Altercation between residents, Maui police shuts down limited access to Lahaina

MAALAEA, Maui >> Less than five hours after Maui County officials opened Honoapiilani Highway at noon to allow Lahaina residents to return for the first time since Tuesday’s wildfires destroyed the town, police closed the road in both directions after reported confrontations broke out between residents and police over access to closed areas.

Traffic had been flowing relatively smoothly through the Maalaea checkpoint before then, with police screening motorists to make sure that only Lahaina residents with identification, or visitors who could prove they were hotel guests in West Maui, could be let in.

Around 4:30 p.m. motorists waiting in a long line of cars on the Wailuku side of the checkpoint watched nearly 20 police cars and an ambulance speed by toward Lahaina.

A short while later, police officers walking along the line of stopped cars informed motorists that the road was closed indefinitely in both directions.

When asked for more information, an officer said a large number of vehicles were parked along the Lahaina Bypass and people had been walking into prohibited areas makai of the bypass, and that some of them became “emotional” when told by police to leave the area.

A second officer added that a near riot broke out in Lahaina between about 100 people and officers.

Motorists were told that it was unknown when the highway would be reopened and were advised to turn around.

By 6 p.m., the highway at Maalaea appeared to be reopened to traffic outbound from Lahaina but remained closed to vehicles headed toward West Maui.

Maui County subsequently released a statement, saying, “The road to Lahaina was opened for local residents to provide medication and supplies to their families that remain in homes on the west side and in need of such assistance outside of the fire/biohazard zone.

“Many people are parking on the Lahaina Bypass and walking into the areas Makai of the bypass, which is locked down due to hazardous conditions and biohazards. This zone has been declared by Mayor Bissen as an authorized personnel area only, and those caught within this zone will be escorted out and may be arrested. This area is an active police scene, and we need to preserve the dignity of lives lost and respect their surviving family.

“Unauthorized entry to these areas increases danger to themselves and delays our operations, as MPD and National Guard personnel must stop their searching efforts and escort individuals out. If people continue to disobey the orders, entry to Lahaina will be closed again and open to emergency personnel only. “