Hickam discharges 15,500 gallons of partially treated wastewater

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • COURTESY HAWAII DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH A map showing the area affected by the discharge of 15,500 gallons of partially treated wastewater from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s wastewater plant.

    A map showing the area affected by the discharge of 15,500 gallons of partially treated wastewater from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s wastewater plant.

The state Health Department this afternoon issued an alert regarding anonther wastewater discharge treatment in waters near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The base discharged about 15,500 gallons of partially treated wastewater, which bypassed UV disinfection, from its outfall near the entrance channel to Pearl Harbor, according to the department.

“The public is advised to avoid contact with waters near the Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam wastewater treatment plant outfall,” the advisory said, “located near the entrance channel to Pearl Harbor, off the Ewa end of the Reef Runway, due to a discharge of partially treated wastewater.”

The cause of the spill was an unexpected power outage, according to the department. The spill has since been stopped.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Navy also reported the acidental discharge of 14,500 gallons of partially treated wastewater from its troubled wastewater plant at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam due in part to a pump failure as well as a higher flow rate resulting from king tides.

The public is advised to remain out of affected waters until the advisory has been canceled. Updates are available at this link.

