Kaiser to deploy mobile health vehicle on Maui this weekend

Kaiser Permanente said it is deploying its Mobile Health Vehicle at the Maui War Memorial Gym this weekend to help those affected by the wildfires.

The mobile vehicle will provide first aid to members and non-members at no cost, according to Kaiser, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 700 Halia Nakoa St. in Wailuku.

“Kaiser Permanente is deeply saddened by the recent wildfire disaster that has swept through the islands of Maui and Hawaii, causing significant loss and devastation to the community,” said the health organization in a news release. “The pain our members, employees, the community and the people of Hawaii are experiencing right now is unimaginable.”

Kaiser physicians and staff have stepped in to treat patients for burns, smoke inhalation and other fire-related injuries.

Kaiser Permanente’s Lahaina and Kihei clinics, meanwhile, are shuttered. Kaiser’s Lahaina Clinic was destroyed by the fire. Kaiser’s Kihei Clinic remains closed so that staffing resources can be used to help care for patients at the Maui Lani Medical Office.

Patient care services, meanwhile, have been redirected to virtual platforms and to the Maui Lani and Wailuku medical offices.

Members can get prescription refills at kp.org/pharmacy, by calling 808-643-7979 or visiting the pharmacy locations at Kaiser’s Maui Lani or Wailuku medical offices.

Updates to the mobile health vehicle’s schedule will be posted online at kpinhawaii.org/clinic-closures.