Public health emergency declared for Hawaii

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary has declared a public health emergency for the state of Hawaii to address health impacts from the wildfires.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra made the declaration following President Biden’s major disaster declaration.

The public health emergency gives the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ health care providers greater flexibility in meeting emergency health needs of Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries.

“We will do all we can to assist Hawaii officials with responding to the health impacts of the wildfires,” said Secretary Becerra in a news release. “We are working closely with state and local health authorities, as well as our partners across the federal government, and stand ready to provide additional public health and medical support.”

HHS’ Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) has deployed an initial team of 13 disaster response personnel to support emergency response efforts in Hawaii. Among them are mortuary specialists from the National Disaster Medical System.

The team is working with FEMA, state health authorities and others to determine if additional federal public health and medical resources are needed to respond to the wildfires.

“The deadly wildfires that have impacted Maui this week have brought untold destruction and loss to the island,” said Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dawn O’Connell in the release. “ASPR has deployed highly trained response personnel to Hawaii as part of the combined federal and state response to these fires. We are committed to supporting the people of Hawaii during this difficult time.”

HHS’ Disaster Distress Helpline provides counseling to those affected by the wildfires at 1-800-985-5990.