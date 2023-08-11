Recovery, firefighting efforts continue on Maui

State and Maui County crews, with the help of federal resources on the ground and more on the way, simultaneously continued the grim task of recovering victims of Tuesday’s wildfires while also battling to contain and extinguish several blazes that continued to burn today.

As of this morning, the official death toll from the massive fires that destroyed Lahaina stood at 55 but Gov. Josh Green, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen Jr. and other officials predict that number will climb significantly.

Bissen told NBC News this morning that the death toll so far only includes victims found outside, but they have yet to search inside destroyed and damaged structures because the county is waiting for federal crews with equipment that can handle potential “hazmat conditions.”

Green estimated Thursday that about 1,700 homes and buildings were destroyed or heavily damaged, and the ultimate cost in lost property will be in “the billions of dollars.”

Green told KHON-2 this morning that Bissen will announce that residents will be allowed back into Lahaina today, but that a curfew will be imposed.

President Biden, who issued a presidential disaster declaration Thursday to fast-track federal aid and resources for the recovery effort, spoke with Green by phone today.

The White House said Green, who toured Lahaina and other hard-hit areas Thursday, “provided the president with a first-hand update and assessment of Hawaii’s latest needs, and thanked the president for the support of FEMA and other federal agencies.”

Pope Francis sent a telegram of condolences to the people of Hawaii, offering prayers for the victims, the injured and displaced from the wildfires, according to the Associated Press. The note said Francis was saddened to learn of the destruction and “expressed solidarity with all those suffering from this tragedy, especially those whose loved ones have died or are missing.”

He also offered prayers for emergency responders who are providing aid to the victims.

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell is scheduled to tour Maui today and meet with local officials regarding ongoing recovery efforts,.

Maui County officials early this morning said firefighters continue working to extinguish flare-ups and contain fires in Lahaina, Pulehu/Kihei and Upcountry Maui. They are being aided by 21 firefighters from the Honolulu Fire Department, and a nine-member search-and-rescue team also arrived on island.

In other county updates:

>> Power was restored to all Upcountry water pumping stations, and water will be restored after lines are flushed.

>> County refuse collection in West Maui will resume today.

>> A Federal Emergency Management Area search-and-rescue team with the Nevada Task Force arrived last night with two K-9 cadaver dogs.

>> A Maui Oil tanker parked on the side of the road in North Kaanapali provided fuel for West Maui residents from noon to 5:30 p.m., pumped 370 gallons of diesel and 2,198 gallons of gas.

Officials said bus evacuations Thursday transported more than 1,200 visitors from Kaanapali hotel areas to Kahului Airport, and that 14,900 visitors left on flights departing Maui. Visitors wanting to leave Maui are asked to book a flight with an airline. Travelers can book flights to Honolulu, then continue on another flight to their destination.

Donations of non-perishable food, bottled water, hygiene items and blankets continue to be accepted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the War Memorial Complex. Also needed are slippers, men’s underwear, clothing, pillows, large duffel bags and storage containers.

Some cellphone service was available in West Maui today. “If you have a cell signal and cannot make a call, try texting instead,” officials said.

Six emergency shelters are open today. They are:

>> Wailuku: War Memorial Gymnasium.

>> Pukalani: Hannibal Tavares Community Center

>> Kahului: Maui High School, King’s Cathedral Church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Maui Lani and Grace Bible Church