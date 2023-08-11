Anelu Lafaele the top player to watch after transfer to Farrington

By 9:30 p.m., Anelu Lafaele is in bed, snoozing away.

The senior defensive lineman earns his rest time. For years, almost every day, he has dreamed of achieving the highest rewards possible in football. Training under his father, Michael Lafaele, in the indoor facility of Ikaika Athletics, Anelu Lafaele has walked the walk.

His work on and off the field — he has a 3.3 grade-point average after the recent summer-school session — has paid off with 19 college scholarship offers. Lafaele committed to Wisconsin on July 11, following the footsteps of his friend and favorite player, Crusaders great Nick Herbig.

“We FaceTime and text sometimes,” Lafaele said of Herbig, now with the Pittsburgh Steelers alongside older brother Nate. “Nick is an animal.”

Lafaele picked Wisconsin over Hawaii and Washington.

With a low-key approach and humble demeanor, when he says Farrington has a great season ahead, Lafaele means it. He has a message for longtime Governors fans.

“I want them to know we’re a bunch of guys (who) work hard. We’re going out there to win a state championship,” Lafaele said. “It’s been great. I’ve been meeting new people. A lot of people ask, ‘Farrington? Why there?’ It’s a great opportunity. I get to play under my dad.”

At 6 feet, 3 inches and 230 pounds, the twist in Anelu Lafaele’s prep career was never anticipated. For three years, he proudly wore the blue and red of Saint Louis, a program that returned to great heights in recent years. That ascension to dynasty levels was not sustainable, however.

Unlike the first run to prominence under Cal Lee in the 1980s and ’90s, the combination of higher tuition, a stumbling economy, COVID-19 and the preposterous cost of living in the islands made it difficult to retain talented Crusaders. While the second generation of loyalists stuck it out with Ron and Cal Lee, others who received Power 5 conference offers were tempted to depart.

After receiving an offer from Nebraska four years ago, standout linebacker Wynden Ho‘ohuli was the first notable player to leave the Kalaepohaku campus. Last year, standout offensive lineman Pancho Laloulu returned to Farrington with an offer from Oregon in hand.

This year, it is Lafaele who turned in his gear to wear maroon. Unlike Laloulu, his roots have been in Saint Louis soil. He began attending the school in sixth grade. However, after Michael Lafaele was brought in as defensive coordinator and co-head coach at Farrington, it took his son just one day to digest the information and make a pivotal change.

Michael Lafaele is a 2003 Farrington graduate who went on to play for Hawaii. Later, he coached at multiple ILH programs.

“It was a family decision,” Anelu Lafaele said. “My mom had a hard time with me leaving Saint Louis, but she prayed about it.”

Two months after the 2022 season, Lafaele was at peace with his decision. He finished the school year at Saint Louis. Coming to a new school as a senior wasn’t part of the original blueprint.

“It’s just a part of maturing in life, how you take it. No matter what, people will have their opinions,” he said.

Farrington, he added, has 10 transfers this season. Two of them, Lafaele said, train at Ikaika Athletics. The unofficial transfer portal within the OIA is nothing new, but coach Lafaele’s presence at Farrington, much like Zachery Mauga’s arrival at Waipahu, seems to have started the domino effect.

The father-and-son contributions of the Lafaeles could have a profound effect on a Farrington program that has battled hard, yet struggled in the Open Division. In polling of coaches and media, Anelu Lafaele ranked first overall among the state’s top players.

“Honestly, the state is filled with ballers. I wouldn’t say I’m No. 1. I’m up there, but I can’t say I’m No. 1,” he said.

True enough, any list of Hawaii’s top players is almost endless. Never mind who the top two or three are; the next 20 to 30 best players are elite, period. Many of them have shifted to what may or may not be greener pastures. Kahuku running back Va‘aimalae Fonoti, for example, is now at West High School in Utah. Mostly, though, programs in the OIA are consolidating talent, leaving some D-I teams diminished.

“There’s a whole Instagram post, Hawaii transfer portal. This offseason there’s a lot of transfers. I think it’s bad. I think kids should stick where they are, but some kids aren’t happy where they are, not starting. Stay where you are and stick it through,” Lafaele said.

Lafaele has a specific player in mind as a potential sleeper of the year.

“Sitani Mikaele is originally from Hawaii. He played in California at Rancho. He’s a dog — 6 feet, 235 pounds. He’ll run you over or juke you. He’s just different. He just needs that half gap and bulldozes through it,” Lafaele said.

His ties to the Crusaders brotherhood haven’t ended.

“I sat down and talked with Coach Ron. He said good luck and have fun wherever I go,” Lafaele said. “Thank you to all the Saint Louis counselors and teachers.”

PRESEASON TOP PREP FOOTBALL PLAYERS

Voted by coaches and media

1. Anelu Lafaele, DL, Farrington, Sr.

2. Preston Taumua, OL, Waipahu, Sr.

3. Kekai Burnett, DL, Punahou, Sr.

4. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, QB, Campbell, Jr.

5. Houston Ka‘ahaina-Torres, OL, Saint Louis, Jr.

6. Maximum Moe Fonoimoana, LB/TE, Kahuku, Jr.

7. Isaiah Iosefa, DB, Mililani, Sr.

8. Ko‘o Kia, LB, Punahou, Jr.

9. Aizik Mahuka, LB, Mililani, Sr.

10. Zedekiah Anahu-Ambrosio, WR/DB, Konawaena, Jr.

11. Filiva‘a Saluni, OL, Kahuku, Sr.

12. Aiden Manutai, DB, Kahuku, Jr.

13. Tana Togafau-Tavui, WR, Campbell, Jr.

14. Rustin Young, OL, Saint Louis, Sr.

15. Ty McCutcheon, QB, Punahou, Sr.

16. Astin Hange, WR, Punahou, Sr.

17. Kaimana Carvalho, WR/RET, Kahuku, Jr.

18. Jeremiah White, WR/DB, Kaimuki, Sr.

19. Madden Soliai, DB, Kahuku, So.

20. Onosai Salanoa, WR, Mililani, Jr.

21. Kamo‘i Huihui-White, OL, Saint Louis, So.

22. Zaiden Wallace, DL, Campbell, Sr.

23. Ala‘i Williams, RB, Punahou, Sr.

24. Kela Moore, DB, Campbell, Sr.

25. Noah Wily, DL/LB, Saint Louis, Sr.

26. Alika Cavaco-Amoy, LB, Punahou, Sr.

27. Faleali‘i Atuaia, LB, Kahuku, Jr.

28. Tristan Waiamau-Galindo, DL/LB, Kamehameha, Sr.

29. Sylas Alaimalo, WR/LB, Damien, Jr.

30. Liatama Amisone, QB, Kapolei, Jr.

31. Titan Lacaden, WR, Saint Louis, Jr.

32. Nazaiah Caravallo, DL, Campbell, Sr.

33. Kini McMillan, QB, Mililani, Jr.

34. Vincent Tautua, LB, Saint Louis, Jr.

35. Zaden Mariteragi, LB/DL, Kahuku, Jr.

36. Jabiel Lauvao, OL, Mililani, Sr.

37. Kingsley Ah You, WR/RET, Kahuku, Sr.

38. Iosefa Letuli, QB, Kaimuki, Sr.

39. Tayden-Evan Kaawa, QB, Moanalua, So.

40. Hyrum Moors, DB, Kahuku, Sr.

41. Tui Muti, OL, Punahou, Sr.

42. U‘i Muti, OL/DL, Leilehua, Jr.

43. Titus Ringor, DL, Campbell, Sr.

44. Kamaehu Roman, LB, Mililani, Sr.

45. Eric Stephens, WR, Waipahu, Sr.

46. Joshua Tavui, OL, Campbell, Sr.

47. Tayson Tiitii, OL, Punahou, Sr.

48. Abel Hoopii, OL, Kahuku, Jr.

49. Elijah Nua, LB, Mililani, Jr.