Letter: Big store gets a pass, but small store shut down

It was absolutely disgusting to see rats having a field day in the bakery section of the big-chain supermarket Safeway on Beretania Street.

The store did not get a red placard, yet the state Department of Health shut down a local small business, Paalaa Kai Bakery, due to improper mishandling of food (“Health inspectors visit Safeway Beretania, find no evidence of rats,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Aug. 8; “Paalaa Kai Bakery in Waialua shut down for health violations,” Star- Advertiser, Top News, Aug. 4).

Donna Cadiente

Waipahu

