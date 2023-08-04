Paalaa Kai Bakery in Waialua shut down for health violations

The state State Department of Health has issued a red “closed” placard to Paalaa Kai Bakery, immediately shutting down the Waialua eatery.

The DOH said it closed the establishment at 66-945 Kaukonahua Road because of “improper cold holding, improper rapid cooling, improper discard labeling of potentially hazardous food, improper disposal of wastewater and improper hand washing.”

Paalaa Kai Bakery, operated by Haleiwa Supermarket, received the red placard Thursday and must remain closed until a follow-up inspection by the DOH that shows all violations have been resolved.

During a routine inspection conducted on July 28, a DOH inspector noted the following:

>> A hand wash sink that was not easily accessible and was being used for purposes other than hand washing.

>> Failure to monitor rapid cooling of potentially hazardous food.

>> Potentially hazardous food being held above 41 degrees.

>> Ready-to-eat potentially hazardous food not labeled with a seven-day discard date.

>> A non-food grade hose attached to faucet in a three-compartment sink.

The DOH also noted several repeated violations during two follow-up inspections. It is requiring the food establishment to take corrective actions before it can reopen.