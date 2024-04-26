Roman Wilson, Marist Liufau picked in third round of NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Saint Louis School alumnus Roman Wilson with the 84th overall pick in the third round of the NFL Draft today.

Wilson, who is 5-feet-11 and 185 pounds, ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the combine this year after winning a national championship at Michigan in January.

Wilson led the Wolverines in receptions (48), receiving yards (789) and receiving touchdowns (12) last season to help Michigan finish 15-0 with a win over Washington in the national championship in Houston in January.

Wilson is the highest drafted Hawaii-born wide receiver ever.

As a senior at Saint Louis, Wilson caught 64 passes for 1,070 yards and 12 touchdowns and was named to the Star-Advertiser All-State first team for the second consecutive season.

He helped Saint Louis to a Top 10 ranking in the country and a 12-0 record before losing to St. Thomas Aquinas in the GEICO State Champions Bowl.

The Dallas Cowboys drafted Punahou alumnus Marist Liufau three picks later at No. 87 in the third round.

A 6-foot-2, 234-pound linebacker out of Notre Dame, Liufau had three sacks, six tackles for loss and 44 tackles last season for the Fighting Irish.

He was named a semifinalist for the Butkus Award.

As a senior at Punahou in 2018, Liufau made the Star-Advertiser All-State first team as a utility player.