CBS cancels ‘NCIS: Hawai‘i’ after 3 seasons

In a move that stunned NCIS fans nationwide and sent shock waves through Hawaii’s entertainment industry, CBS announced today that it is canceling “NCIS: Hawai‘i”after three seasons. The series finale is set to air May 6.

The Hollywood Reporter predicted that the show “will likely end up as the most watched show to be canceled this season — topping two other canceled CBS shows, ‘CSI: Vegas’ and ‘So Help Me Todd.’”

With three seasons and 54 episodes, “NCIS: Hawai‘i” will end with the one of the shortest runs of any series in the NCIS-verse so far. “CSI: Vegas,” which is also in its third season, will end with its 41st show on May 19. “NCIS: Sydney,” which debuted last year, is going into its second season.

The cancellation also ends for the foreseeable future a series of CBS productions in Hawaii that began with the reboot of “Hawaii Five-0” in 2010, and continued with the new “Magnum P.I.” in 2018 and “NCIS: Hawai‘i” in 2021 (CBS canceled its “Magnum” reboot after four seasons).