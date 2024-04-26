Police identify Maui man, 33, who died after motor vehicle collision

Logan Ladwig, 33, of Kihei, has been identified as the man who died Thursday after he was involved in a vehicle collision on Maui Veterans Highway in Kahului.

The collision occurred at about 7:42 a.m. Thursday when Ladwig, who was driving a 2022 Yamaha motorcycle northbound on the highway, struck the back of a 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV.

Ladwig and the motorcycle were separated during the collision. The motorcycle flew into the air and hit the surf rack of a 2002 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck. Ladwig landed in the roadway and died at the scene, according to the Maui Police Department.

Police said speed is believed to be a factor in the incident. The involvement of alcohol and drugs has yet to be determined.

The investigation is currently ongoing.