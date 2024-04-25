Kihei man, 33, dies in vehicle crash in Kahului

A 33-year-old Kihei man died after he was involved in a vehicle collision on Maui Veterans Highway in Kahului Thursday morning.

The collision approximately half a mile south of Maui Baseyard Road occurred at around 7:42 a.m. Thursday. According to the Maui Police Department, the man was driving a grey/teal 2022 Yamaha MT-03 motorcycle northbound on Maui Veterans Highway at a “high rate of speed, weaving through traffic to pass vehicles” when it struck the back of a silver 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV in the left inner lane.

The man and the motorcycle were separated during the collision, with the motorcycle flying through the air and hitting the surf rack of a silver 2002 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck in the right outer lane. Police said the man landed in the roadway and died at the scene of the collision.

According to police, the man was wearing a helmet.

Neither the driver of the Chevrolet, a 73-year-old woman, or the Dodge, a 55-year-old man, were injured in the collision. All individuals in the cars were wearing seatbelts. No airbags were deployed, according to police.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the incident, police said. The involvement of alcohol and drugs has yet to be determined. The investigation is ongoing.

This is the fourth traffic fatality on Maui this year, compared to four at the same time in 2023.