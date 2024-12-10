Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 82° Today's Paper

Top News

Maui police seek help contacting families of 11 unclaimed bodies

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 1:25 p.m.

Maui

The Maui Police Department is seeking the public’s help in contacting the family members of 11 unclaimed bodies at its forensic facility.

MPD officials said in a news release that these individuals’ dates of death ranged from April to November of this year. If the bodies remain unclaimed in a reasonable amount of time, they will be cremated, MPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at 808-463-3833.

The names, ages, dates of death of the unclaimed individuals include:

>> Brandon Chamberlain, 53, date of death April 4

>> Michael Zurcher, 59, date of death July 3

>> Scott Pruett, 63, date of death Aug. 7

>> Dane Herndon, 59, date of death Aug. 13

>> Keith Hickey, 54, date of death Aug. 16

>> John Dela Cruz, 65, date of death Sept. 14

>> Francis Lobik, 76, date of death Sept. 23

>> Petra Lueg, 65, date of death Oct. 4

>> Gerard Gaidosch, 61, date of death Oct. 18

>> Jerrol Pickering, 90, date of death Oct. 23

>> Daniel Hausner, 59, date of death Nov. 7.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide