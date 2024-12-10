Maui police seek help contacting families of 11 unclaimed bodies

The Maui Police Department is seeking the public’s help in contacting the family members of 11 unclaimed bodies at its forensic facility.

MPD officials said in a news release that these individuals’ dates of death ranged from April to November of this year. If the bodies remain unclaimed in a reasonable amount of time, they will be cremated, MPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at 808-463-3833.

The names, ages, dates of death of the unclaimed individuals include:

>> Brandon Chamberlain, 53, date of death April 4

>> Michael Zurcher, 59, date of death July 3

>> Scott Pruett, 63, date of death Aug. 7

>> Dane Herndon, 59, date of death Aug. 13

>> Keith Hickey, 54, date of death Aug. 16

>> John Dela Cruz, 65, date of death Sept. 14

>> Francis Lobik, 76, date of death Sept. 23

>> Petra Lueg, 65, date of death Oct. 4

>> Gerard Gaidosch, 61, date of death Oct. 18

>> Jerrol Pickering, 90, date of death Oct. 23

>> Daniel Hausner, 59, date of death Nov. 7.