Castle tops Kaiser with KS-Maui in its thoughts

The tragedy on Maui weighed heavy on the minds of the Castle players during their 2023 season opener. The Knights were scheduled to host Kamehameha-Maui, but the wildfires forced a last-minute change.

What fans got instead was an entertaining football game that proved to be a welcome distraction, while also finding a way to help out those on Maui.

“When I talked to the team before the game, everyone was down,” Castle coach Junior Pale said. “They all see what’s happening on TV. They were down. It’s really unfortunate what’s going on in Maui. My heart and prayers go out to them. In sports, anything can happen. I’m proud of the way the team handled the sudden changes.”

Kaiser stepped up to fill the vacancy left by Kamehameha-Maui, and put up a terrific fight against its Division I foe. Castle ultimately outlasted the visiting Cougers, winning 17-13 on a last-second interception. A portion of the parking fees collected at the game was donated to Kamehameha-Maui.

Castle leaned on the ground game in its new-look offense after the departure of Daunte Ching and Coby Tanioka, who accounted for all 20 Knights offensive touchdowns last year. Ezekiel Totten led all Castle rushers with a game-high 102 yards on 21 carries. Kaize Steverson chipped in with 62 yards on nine carries. Nathanael-Seth Rombawa got the starting nod at quarterback, completing six of eight passes for 86 yards.

“We’ve got a new offensive coordinator and a new offense. I’m proud of the way the team has picked things up. We still have a lot to learn and a lot to do. But as far as today, I was really impressed. Especially the offensive line. They did a great job blocking, and the running backs did a great job seeing and hitting the holes.”

Totten credited his teammates, especially his offensive line, for his success.

“The offensive line carried this game,” Totten said. “Without my offensive line, I wouldn’t have been able to do anything. I wouldn’t be (me) without everyone on the team. This team, we came from a 1-8 season and that’s not who we are. We’re better than that. We’re gonna take this win and go on a run.”

Kaiser called on junior Sean Connell to fill the gap left by the graduation of wildly productive quarterback Easton Yoshino. For the most part, Connell looked like he is up to the task. Connell finished with 270 total yards and both Cougars touchdowns. He finished with a team-high 88 rushing yards on eight carries, including a 64-yard score. Connell also completed 18 of 35 passes for a game-best 182 yards and a touchdown, but also threw three interceptions.

Castle made a statement with the opening drive of the game. The Knights held the ball for seven minutes, driving 74 yards down the field on a steady diet of bruising runs for a 13-play scoring drive. Totten accounted for five of those runs, including the 14-yard touchdown scamper.

Later, Castle again played the possession game to perfection, driving down the field on 11 runs, culminating with Aztin Pitt’s 30-yard field goal capped the 14-play scoring drive.

The Cougars got the ball back on Castle’s first punt of the game, but the drive didn’t end in points after Connell’s pass was picked off by Ryder Kapuwai-Mapu to end the half.

The second half began the same way the first half ended, with a Kaiser pick. The opening drive began well with Connell’s seven-yard completion to Keagan Lime, but the very next throw was intercepted by Castle’s Logan Ohta.

After Connell’s long TD run, Castle responded with a touchdown on the ensuing drive, driving 51 yards on seven plays and scoring on Steverson’s 19-yard run.

Kaiser bounced back with a 13-play drive, their longest of the day, but it ended with a blocked field goal as the holder mishandled the snap.

Connell brought Kaiser back, tossing a 30-yard TD pass to Keagan Lime.

The Cougars got the ball back with 1:15 to play and one last chance to take the lead.

The drive started well, with Connell connecting on his first three passes as Kaiser drove down into the red zone. But Totten’s clutch sack pushed the Cougars back to the edge of the red zone with less than 20 seconds left. Two plays later, another Castle two-way standout, Ryder Kapuwai-Mapu, picked off Connell to seal the win.

“I couldn’t have done it without my team. The defensive line opened it up for me on that sack,” Totten said.

“We showed great effort tonight. On both sides of the ball, they showed me a lot tonight,” Pale said. “Kaiser is a hell of a team. It was a well-fought game, especially on short notice for both sides.”

—

Castle 17, Kaiser 13

At Castle

Kaiser (0-1, 0-1) 0 7 0 6 — 13

Castle (1-0, 0-1) 7 3 7 0 — 17

Cast—Ezekiel Totten 14 run (Aztin Pitt kick)

Cast—FG Pitt 30

Kais—Sean Connell 64 run (Morgan White kick)

Cast—Kaize Steverson 19 run (Pitt kick)

Kais—Keagan Lime 30 pass from Connell (White kick blocked)

RUSHING—Kaiser: Connell 8-88, Dillon Reis 7-41, Jayvien Smith 4-3, TEAM 1-(minus 3). Castle: Totten 21-102, Steverson 9-62, Ryder Kapuwai-Mapu 8-25, TEAM 1-0, Trisen Kalauokaaea 1-(minus 3), Nathanael-Seth Rombawa 4-(minus 5).

PASSING—Kaiser: Connell 18-35-3-182. Castle: Rombawa 6-8-0-86, Nai Kalauokaaea 1-4-0-16.

RECEIVING—Kaiser: Jesse Shinagawa 11-112, Lime 6-66, Aiden Leong 1-4. Castle: T. Kalauokaaea 3-39, Benajmin Domingo 2-39, Steverson 1-16, Totten 1-8.