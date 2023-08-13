Most Maui public schools to re-open; DOE offers options for displaced students

Most Hawaii public schools on Maui will begin phased re-openings this week, state Department of Education officials said.

West Maui schools remain closed, and the DOE has released information for displaced families looking to re-enroll their children in other Maui schools.

The emergency shelter at Maui High School was being relocated today to the South Maui Gymnasium in Kihei so that the school can transition back to normal school operations this week in two phases with staff returning to work on Monday, and students returning to campus Wednesday.

With the exception of ​King Kekaulike High School, all Upcountry, South and Central Maui school staff will return to campuses on Monday and students will return Wednesday, officials said. The DOE said the staggered schedule will allow the schools to assess damage and staffing capacity to ensure safe re-openings.

King Kekaulike High School’s facilities are still being assessed and will remain closed to both students and staff until the campus can be fully evaluated.

Students who were enrolled at a Lahaina school under a geographic exception — including Lahainaluna High boarding students — should enroll at the public school in the geographic area in which they reside, officials said.

The DOE offered the following information for displaced families with students:

>> Displaced families are encouraged to re-enroll their child or children at another public school near their residence, even if their residence is temporary. Neighborhood schools may be found at bit.ly/HIDOESchoolSiteLocator.

>> Displaced families will be eligible to enroll at a school under provisions of the McKinney-Vento Act, which relaxes standard enrollment procedures.

>> For families facing unique circumstances in an area that has adequate Internet connection, the DOE’s State Distance Learning Program is available to students. Parents can register their child at bit.ly/MauiDistanceLearning. One form per child should be completed. The program will provide a device for any student who is accepted.

>> Students who were enrolled in a Hawaiian-language immersion program at a Lahaina school may enroll in another Kaiapuni program. For Kaiapuni students who need a virtual option, the State Kaiapuni Distance Learning Program is available. Parents can enroll in the distance learning program at the nearest Kaiapuni school.

In addition to the public schools, Kamehameha Schools said all of its sites on Maui will remain closed to students until Wednesday, when sites will begin to stagger the return of students through the end of the week, with school operations fully resuming on Aug. 21.