Letter: Find compromise that will open Haiku Stairs

I sure hope a compromise can be negotiated, allowing Friends of Haiku Stairs to operate managed access for a period of time to prove it is capable and can deal with the neighborhood concerns (“Lawsuit expected over dismantling of Haiku Stairs,” Star- Advertiser, Aug. 8).
This would be a win-win rather than tearing out the historic stairs and destroying this amazing experience for current and future hikers who otherwise would venture on far-riskier Oahu trails.
Aloha for all!
Richard Marshall
Pearl City
EXPRESS YOURSELF
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.
>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.
>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813
>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.