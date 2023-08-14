Letter: Find compromise that will open Haiku Stairs

I sure hope a compromise can be negotiated, allowing Friends of Haiku Stairs to operate managed access for a period of time to prove it is capable and can deal with the neighborhood concerns (“Lawsuit expected over dismantling of Haiku Stairs,” Star- Advertiser, Aug. 8).

This would be a win-win rather than tearing out the historic stairs and destroying this amazing experience for current and future hikers who otherwise would venture on far-riskier Oahu trails.

Aloha for all!

Richard Marshall

Pearl City

