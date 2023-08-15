Green: Confirmed death toll at 101; Lahaina Bypass Road to reopen

Editor’s Note: Watch the video above on your desktop computer. Viewing from your mobile phone? Click here to watch on Facebook.

Two more victims of the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over a century have been discovered in Lahaina, bringing the confirmed death toll to 101, Gov. Josh Green told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser before announcing on his Facebook page.

Green also said that Lahaina Bypass Road will open tonight limited to residents, first responders, and employees in West Maui from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Starting Wednesday, the road will open to all motorists daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Access from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. will be limited to residents, first responders, and employees in West Maui from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

“It was time to open the road and decompress people’s angst,” Green told the Star-Advertiser.

On Friday, Green expects to announce a date when President Joe Biden plans to tour Lahaina, possibly along with First Lady Jill Biden. No date has been set because Biden wants to be respectful of the ongoing search for more victims, Green said.

He spoke with the president today and told Biden that he has applied for 100% reimbursement of all costs, compared to the usual 75% at this point in similar disasters.

Green expects the costs to reach into the tens of billions of dollars.

Green first announced the higher death toll on CNN before posting his update on Facebook.