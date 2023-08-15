Letter: Redesign Ala Wai bridge to preserve viewplanes

I agree with Gwen Heliker’s letter regarding the architecture for the proposed Ala Wai bridge (“Ala Wai needs a bridge, not a fancy work of art,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 9).

The view corridor down the Ala Wai with its uninterrupted views of historic Diamond Head should not be marred by this bridge’s unnecessary and visually obstructive superstructure.

I urge the city to rethink this proposal, and construct a bridge with as low a profile as possible, one that is more in keeping with its actual purpose, and, more importantly, its location within the Honolulu City and County Diamond Head Special District.

The objective of the Diamond Head Special District is to preserve existing prominent public view corridors of Diamond Head, and it specifically requires modification of any construction that would diminish these public views and the natural appearance of Diamond Head.

Diane Harding

Kailua

