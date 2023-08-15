Letter: Use other feral-cat options, not euthanasia

Thanks for Paul Wong’s letter regarding not euthanizing feral cats (“Humans cause more illness, death than cats,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 10). To say that euthanasia is the “only” answer is incorrect (“Euthanasia only answer for feral cat problems,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Aug. 8).

A sad example is the many feral cats on Maui that were killed in the recent fire. The lifespan of feral cats is often short. Disease, starvation and animal attacks are part of the cats’ daily life.

Let’s praise those numerous volunteer veterinarians like Dr. Eileen Lau and CatFriends who trap-neuter-release-maintain and help reduce our feral cat population.

Peggy Regentine

Waialae Iki

