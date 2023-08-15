Get ‘bready’ for this

85°C Bakery Cafe just soft-opened another location in Kapolei (91-590 Farrington Hwy.). The business’s soft opening hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, and its grand opening will be Aug. 18. The grand opening festivities will be the same as its Ala Moana store, with giveaways, prizes and a Hawaiian blessing.

Enjoy fresh breads like brioche, cheese dog, marble taro and taro swirl, along with mochi egg tarts and custard egg tarts.

Find the bakery’s signature sea salt coffee beverages, along with a huge selection of drinks to choose from, including Thai tea, milk tea, and sea salt Jasmine green tea and passion fruit green tea. Don’t forget to check out its new matcha series, which includes matcha latte with sea salt foam.

Best of the best

The fifth annual The Best of Hawaii’s Best Kitchens 2023 event takes place 7-10 p.m. Sept. 23 at The Hyatt Regency Waikiki Hotel. Guests age 21 and older will set foot on a culinary journey as Hawaii’s top chefs and restaurants unite for an unforgettable event to feature their signature dishes.

The event will benefit Hawaii Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, which was “established to enhance the restaurant and hospitality industry in Hawaii through service to the public through educational programs, industry engagement and promotion of the industry to future generations.”

Featured restaurants include Restaurant 604, Arancino, Maile’s Thai Bistro, Nami Kaze Hawaii, ZIGU, Pop Culture Artisan Pops and more.

Visit hawaiisbestkitchens.org for more information.

Collaboration of the arts

Margotto Hawaii will host a collaborative dinner in support of Hawaii’s performing arts scene at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21.

The special Chuck’s Supper Club, presented by master sommelier Chuck Furuya, will bring together Hawaii Symphony Orchestra concertmaster Iggy Jang, along with principal bassist Shawn Conley and harpist Megan Conley for a performance.

Then, Margotto Hawaii executive chef Ken-ta Kayama will prepare an exquisite dinner, which will include wine pairings, shaves of black Tasmanian truffles and a few courses sprinkled with seasonings exclusively made for Margotto Hawaii by Kai Cowell, owner of Kaiulani Spices.

Cost is $375. Reservations are available on OpenTable.

For more information, visit margotto-hawaii.com.

Experience culinary excellence

The Kahala Hotel & Resort presents its Huakai Chef Series from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 2. The Kahala’s executive chef Jonathan Mizukami will be joined by Rodney Wages, chef/owner of Michelin-starred restaurant Avery, to prepare a five-course dinner that will whisk guests away on an unforgettable adventure.

The first course is a Hawaiian bigeye tuna with tuna tonnato, anchovy garum and baby greens. Next, is a Molokai sweet potato agnolotti, which comprises braised sweet potato leaves, toasted Hamakua macadamia nuts and foie gras emulsion. The third course features a Kona lobster with Hawaiian hearts of palm, marinated Ho Farm tomatoes, spicy basil and coconut yogurt broth. Then, guests will indulge in a charcoal grilled Maui nui venison with sweet garlic, Kona abalone XO and grilled turnip. Lastly, for dessert, a Kuia chocolate mousse will be served and boasts a chocolate biscuit, lilikoi and hazelnut praline.

Cost is $295 per person and wine pairing is available. Reserve at OpenTable. Visit kahalaresort.com/dining for more information.